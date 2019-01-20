  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Center City’s Restaurant Week is underway and there’s a variety of cuisines to sample at a reduced price. Eyewitness News stopped by Mercato’s on 12th and Spruce Streets to try three dishes they’ll be offering.

Head Chef Anthony DiSabato hand-picked this week’s selection at this cozy, intimate BYOB in the heart of Center City.

“It’s a fun, fast paced [environment]. Bring a good bottle of wine and you’ll have a good time,” said DiSabato.

Featured this week is the stripe bass over risotto, bucatini and clams, and house made meatballs, fontina stuffed in a homemade marinara sauce.

“It’s more or less comfort food,” said DiSabato. “This is what I like to eat when I go out I like to keep it simple. I like to keep it good. Best bang for your buck. You can’t go wrong with [the] portions are nice, three courses for $35. All homemade. It’s like going to your grandmother’s house and having a great dinner.”

“The smell attracts them first. In the summer the windows are open, it’s intimate, it’s fun and it’s family friendly,” said Manager Dan Ruth.

A setting fit for chatter ceases immediately when the courses come.

“It’s a lot of quiet when the food comes out because everyone is just sorta digging right in,” said Ruth.

