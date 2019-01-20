Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

RED BANK, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey native Jon Bon Jovi is doing his part to help furloughed workers during the government shutdown. His restaurant, JBJ Soul Kitchen, will provide free meals for government workers and their families Monday between 12 and 2 p.m., the restaurant announced on Facebook Saturday.

“Since founding the Soul Kitchen, we wanted to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go,” Bon Jovi and his wife said in a statement. “This Monday, we will be open for lunch as a way to create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors.”

“In line with our mission, Federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community,” JBJ Soul Kitchen posted on Facebook.

The JBJ Soul Kitchen teamed up with the Murphy Foundation — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy’s philanthropic organization — to provide the meals to those workers who have gone nearly a month now without a paycheck.

The restaurant typically allows customers to pay a suggested donation or to volunteer to pay for their meals, according to the JBJ website.