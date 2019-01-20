Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large sinkhole that exposed a pipeline was reported in West Whiteland Township Sunday afternoon. The hole is reported to be five feet wide and 10 feet deep, officials say.

Around 4:30 p.m., police received a call about the sinkhole on a property in the 400 block of Lisa Drive and that Sunoco representatives were already on location.

Police say the sinkhole was a result of a water drainage system failure associated with a pipeline. The sinkhole has left the pipeline exposed but not damaged, officials say.

“At no time during the incident was there any impact to public safety, no evacuations were ordered, and no injuries reported. The incident has been closed, however, Sunoco and the PUC will continue to investigate,” stated Bill Turner, Deputy Director for Emergency Management, Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

Chester County officials say the heavy rainfall over the weekend caused the sinkhole.