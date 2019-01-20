Filed Under:Local, Local TV, West Whiteland Township

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

WEST WHITELAND TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — A large sinkhole that exposed a pipeline was reported in West Whiteland Township Sunday afternoon. The hole is reported to be five feet wide and 10 feet deep, officials say.

Around 4:30 p.m., police received a call about the sinkhole on a property in the 400 block of Lisa Drive and that Sunoco representatives were already on location.

Del-Chesco United for Pipeline Safety

Police say the sinkhole was a result of a water drainage system failure associated with a pipeline. The sinkhole has left the pipeline exposed but not damaged, officials say.

Mechanical Issue With Airplane Strands New Jersey Travelers On Frigid Canadian Runway For 14 Hours

“At no time during the incident was there any impact to public safety, no evacuations were ordered, and no injuries reported. The incident has been closed, however, Sunoco and the PUC will continue to investigate,” stated Bill Turner, Deputy Director for Emergency Management, Chester County Department of Emergency Services.

Chester County officials say the heavy rainfall over the weekend caused the sinkhole.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s