PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire Crews battle a two-alarm fire in Old City Sunday. Firefighters responded to the call of flames from a four-story building, including apartments, near Front and Vine Streets around 3 a.m.

Fire officials say there’s been a partial collapse on the second floor.

Surrounding buildings were quickly evacuated.

There are no reports of injuries.

So far, no word on how the fire started.

