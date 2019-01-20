  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMPaid Program
    12:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    1:00 PMPBR Bullriding
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Old City

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fire Crews battle a two-alarm fire in Old City Sunday. Firefighters responded to the call of flames from a four-story building, including apartments, near Front and Vine Streets around 3 a.m.

Fire officials say there’s been a partial collapse on the second floor.

Surrounding buildings were quickly evacuated.

Credit: CBS 3

Local Politicians React To President Trump’s Proposed Compromise To End Government Shutdown

There are no reports of injuries.

So far, no word on how the fire started.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s