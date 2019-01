Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – A man was injured following a shooting behind a motel in Brooklawn, police say. Police rushed to the Motel 6 on the 800 block of Crescent Boulevard just after midnight Sunday.

Officials say they found a 30-year-old man shot in the chest.

He was rushed to an area hospital

There’s no word on his condition.