PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A house fire turned deadly in the Chestnut Hill section of the city, officials say. Firefighters rushed to the 500 block of West Moreland Avenue around 9:30 Saturday night.

The flames were under control in less than a half hour.

There is no word on the identity of the victim or how the fire started.

