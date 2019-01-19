Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Are you battling the anticipated wintry weather to see the Sixers take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Saturday afternoon? SEPTA is partnering with Dunkin’ to offer fans free rides home on the Broad Street Line.

SEPTA says they will be offering free rides from NRG Station all day on Jan. 19.

The free-ride-home program is sponsored by Dunkin’s new espresso line.

The Dunkin’ Cruiser will also be on site from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. giving out free samples of Dunkin’s hot and iced coffee and their new espresso.