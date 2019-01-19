  • CBS 3On Air

Women's March on Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Marchers gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the third annual Women’s March on Philadelphia Saturday morning. Marchers met at Eakins Oval then marched the Ben Franklin Parkway and to the Art Museum. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, the rally’s focus included the fight against sexual harassment, along with support for equal pay for equal work and reproductive rights.

Photos: The Philly Women’s March

It’s one of many similar marches across the country, including Washington.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the event and posted to Facebook saying he was honored to join the women.

Comments
  1. john L says:
    January 19, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    March out to the kitchen and make me a sandwich.

    Reply

