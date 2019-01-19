Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Marchers gathered on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway for the third annual Women’s March on Philadelphia Saturday morning. Marchers met at Eakins Oval then marched the Ben Franklin Parkway and to the Art Museum. The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This year, the rally’s focus included the fight against sexual harassment, along with support for equal pay for equal work and reproductive rights.

It’s one of many similar marches across the country, including Washington.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke at the event and posted to Facebook saying he was honored to join the women.