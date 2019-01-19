Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

GLEN MILLS, Pa. (CBS) – The Delaware County District Attorney’s Office put a spin on service at Valley Point Church in Glen Mills Saturday. “People will actually learn how to defend themselves no matter the situation,” said District Attorney Katayoun Copeland.

The DA’s office held a similar program for teachers last summer, but schools are not the only targets of mass shootings.

“We recognized that in today’s environment, everybody would benefit from this,” said Copeland.

This is the first time the DA’s office is offering a safety program to a faith-based organization.

Second Winter Storm Of Week Set To Hit Area Saturday Afternoon

The October shooting at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh that left 11 people dead sparked a conversation between Valley Point members and authorities.

“No one wants these events to happen, but we want people to get in the mindset of what they can do,” said church volunteer Ed Miles.

Officials also taught churchgoers how to stop the bleeding when someone is wounded.

The seminar was open to anyone in the region who wanted to learn, not just members.

“I think it’s so important to be proactive,” said church member Melinda Waldman.

And leaders hope with this program, they can prevent another tragedy.

“We want folks to have their best opportunity to survive,” said Miles.

Local Politicians React To President Trump’s Proposed Compromise To End Government Shutdown

Church leaders say they are pleased with the turnout and they expect more interest as word of the seminar gets out.

Church volunteers hope to have more sessions this year.