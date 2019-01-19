  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLucky Dog
    09:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    10:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMHope in the Wild
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument between two roommates ended with a man stabbed to death and a woman under arrest in West Oak Lane, according to police. It happened around midnight in a house on the 6500 block of North 20th Street.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man had come home from work, when the two roommates started fighting.

Police say the victim’s significant other saw the whole thing.

29-Year-Old Shot, Killed At Club In Kensington, Police Say 

“So this witness, identified the adult female in the house as the person that stabbed the victim,” said Capt. Drew Techner.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s