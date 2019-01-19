Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An argument between two roommates ended with a man stabbed to death and a woman under arrest in West Oak Lane, according to police. It happened around midnight in a house on the 6500 block of North 20th Street.

Investigators say a 29-year-old man had come home from work, when the two roommates started fighting.

Police say the victim’s significant other saw the whole thing.

“So this witness, identified the adult female in the house as the person that stabbed the victim,” said Capt. Drew Techner.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.