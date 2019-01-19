Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – You may have noticed a big shift in the weather pattern as of late. We just had a quick system push through Thursday night and Friday morning and now we are tracking yet another storm that is set to arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as an area of low pressure approaches from the Tennessee Valley.

This system will continue to strengthen as it moves toward the mid-Atlantic before it pushes up to New England.

The bulk of this snow will fall through interior portions of the Northeast and icing will be a threat as well.

As a result, Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings have been posted for our North and West suburbs, all the way up into the Lehigh Valley and Poconos.

Some areas in the Poconos could end up seeing upwards of 6 to 12 inches of snow.

As for the coastal areas and most near the Delaware Valley will deal with plain old rain – perhaps a snowflake or two mixed in.

In other words, the precipitation type you deal with is totally dependent upon your location.

By Sunday, winds will really begin to pick up as they rapidly filter in the coldest air of the season.

A flash-freeze will be possible as a result and it is wise to use extra caution as temperatures are expected to drop significantly in just a matter of hours.

Power outages are also a concern on Sunday.

As winds peak Sunday night, this could be very problematic for the shore with gusts there expected to reach over 40 miles per hour in spots.