PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia Police are checking surveillance video after a man was shot to death in Kensington. The shooting happened at a club near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues around 3:30 a.m. Saturday.

Officers say they found a 29-year-old man shot in the head.

He was pronounced dead at Temple University Hospital a short time later.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call police.

