PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new study from researchers in Hungary finds that having stripes like a zebra may protect humans from insect bites.

During the study scientists covered several plastic mannequins in glue strips and half without strips then left them for a month in a horsefly meadow.

After the month, darker colored mannequins attracted 10 times as many as the ones with the strips.

Researchers also say that the color of our clothes could also attract biting insects. They recommend lighter clothing when in insect-heavy areas.