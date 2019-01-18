Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Ever dream of owning a home in Italy? Now may be the perfect opportunity to make your dreams come true. The town of Sambuca on Italy’s island of Sicily is offering homes for just over $1 but there’s a catch – you must be willing to renovate the home.

Buyers must promise to spend up to $17,200 to renovate their new Sicilian homes.

Since CNN Travel broke the news about the homes being sold for 1-pound — $1.14 in U.S currency – there’s been a stampede to buy.

Within 48 hours of the story going live, the town has been inundated with tens of thousands of inquiries from people hoping to grab their piece of the rural Italian dream.

Giuseppe Cacioppo, the town’s deputy mayor, says he’s excited by the level of interest, but is freaking out.

“This is great, I’m flabbergasted by the response,” he says. “I haven’t come up for air since the story appeared.”

As of Friday the town had received 38,000 emails about its deal.

Those interested better act quick because Cacioppo says he’s delighted the article has triggered such global interest but won’t be able to satisfy all incoming requests.

