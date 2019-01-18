  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Twenty-six days before the pitchers and catchers report to Clearwater, the Phillies are still waiting to hear from the two biggest names on the free agent market Manny Machado and Bryce Harper.

Both have received offers from the Fightins’.

CBS3 caught with Rhys Hoskins and asked him about the Phils trying to sign both guys.

“Well, I think they are two players that are generational talent and I think anytime you have an opportunity to add a guy like that to your team you should take it. They’re really good players and they make any team they’re on that much better,” said Hoskins.

On Friday, Rhys accepted the “Champion of Spirit Award” for his commitment to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Spring Garden.

In the past, Rhys has hosted children who suffer from the neuro-muscular disease at a meet and greet and Phillies game.

The Phillies slugger has also fundraised for the 2018 MDA Muscle Walk

 

