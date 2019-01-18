Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

Wondering where to find the best sports bars near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top sports bars in Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re on the hunt.

1. Murph’s Bar

Topping the list is Fishtown’s Murph’s Bar, situated at 202 E. Girard Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 172 reviews on Yelp, the pub, sports bar and Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

2. North Bowl

Northern Liberties’s North Bowl, located at 909 N. Second St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the sports bar, bowling and traditional American spot four stars out of 439 reviews.

3. Tipsy Bistro

Tipsy Bistro, a sports bar and New American spot in University City, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3131 Walnut St. to see for yourself.

4. Hilltown Tavern

Over in Roxborough, check out Hilltown Tavern, which has earned four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp. You can find the sports bar and Irish pub, which offers burgers and more, at 326 Roxborough Ave.

5. Cavanaughs Headhouse

Finally, there’s Cavanaughs Headhouse, a Society Hill favorite with four stars out of 80 reviews. Stop by 421 S. Second St. to hit up the sports bar, venues and event space and traditional Americanspot next time you’re looking to satisfy your cravings.