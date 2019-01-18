Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) – There was no evidence that a crime was committed after an elderly couple was found dead last month outside of their home in Whitemarsh Township, the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.

Officials announced the closing of the investigation into the Dec. 4 deaths of Ross and Rhoda Woodward, after finding no evidence that a crime had occurred.

A United States Postal Service carrier found their bodies outside of their home on the 500 block of South Bethlehem Pike.

The investigation found that Ross Woodward died of atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease and Rhoda Woodward suffered blunt impact injury to the head with a contributing cause of environmental hypothermia.

The manner of death for each victim was undetermined.