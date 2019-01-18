Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

Craving Southern food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Rex 1516

Topping the list is Rex 1516. Located at 1516 South St. in Graduate Hospital, the Southern and New American spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mike’s BBQ

East Passyunk’s Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and sandwiches five stars out of 98 reviews.

3. Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse

Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, a spot to score barbecue and more in Holmesburg, is another go-to, with four stars out of 563 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7500 State Road to see for yourself.

4. Fette Sau

Over in Fishtown, check out Fette Sau, which has earned four stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and more at 1208 Frankford Ave.

5. South

And then there’s South, a Spring Garden favorite with four stars out of 311 reviews. Stop by 600 N. Broad St. to hit up the bar and Southern and jazz and blues spot next time you’re in the mood.