WEATHER ALERT:Temperatures To Drastically Plummet After Second Winter Storm This Weekend
  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    5:00 PMEyewitness News at 5pm
    6:00 PMEyewitness News at 6pm
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV
Photo: fette sau/Yelp

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

Craving Southern food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Southern spots around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

1. Rex 1516

Photo: rex 1516/Yelp

Topping the list is Rex 1516. Located at 1516 South St. in Graduate Hospital, the Southern and New American spot, which offers salads and more, is the highest rated Southern restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 391 reviews on Yelp.

2. Mike’s BBQ

Photo: dan c./Yelp

East Passyunk’s Mike’s BBQ, located at 1703 S. 11th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score barbecue and sandwiches five stars out of 98 reviews.

3. Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse

Photo: lisa l./Yelp

Sweet Lucy’s Smokehouse, a spot to score barbecue and more in Holmesburg, is another go-to, with four stars out of 563 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7500 State Road to see for yourself.

4. Fette Sau

Photo: fette sau/Yelp

Over in Fishtown, check out Fette Sau, which has earned four stars out of 539 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score barbecue and more at 1208 Frankford Ave.

5. South

Photo: louise w./Yelp

And then there’s South, a Spring Garden favorite with four stars out of 311 reviews. Stop by 600 N. Broad St. to hit up the bar and Southern and jazz and blues spot next time you’re in the mood.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s