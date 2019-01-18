Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Salt trucks made several laps around Quakertown as snow powdered the region Friday.

“It’s not heavy enough for us to plow so we have to put down a lot of salt to melt it,” said Austin Romero with Monster Tree Services.

Romero says he has ten employees on standby in case conditions worsen.

West Broad Street was clear for the most part. As of 6 a.m, crews were still working to salt areas that had some slush.

It’s till snowing in Quakertown. We’re live on @CBSPhilly again at 6am with the latest road conditions. Tweet me your snow pics! pic.twitter.com/46J1PcB3ZG — Crystal Cranmore (@CrystalCranmore) January 18, 2019

“The main roads are all right… The local roads are snow covered,” said Brian Fulmer.

He says after a messy commute to work, he’ll likely have his work cut out for him at home.

“I’ve got my snow blower gassed up, salt ready to go,” said Fulmer.

Local business owners were also up bright and early in a race against the snow turning to ice.

PennDOT has been preparing for this round of snow for the last 48 hours. They’re already looking ahead to round two this weekend.

“Were monitoring that forecast closely and final determinations as far as equipment will be made as we get closer,” said Gene Blaum with PennDOT.

Meanwhile officials urge drivers to be cautious, especially when near a plow truck.

To keep track of the plows in your area, head to 511pa.com.