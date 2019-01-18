Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amtrak is on a normal schedule for Friday, but it’s fine-tuning its schedule because of this weekend’s winter storm.

It’s modifying schedules for Saturday and Sunday for service at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and several other cities, including

Washington, New York and Boston.

Not all trains are running.

