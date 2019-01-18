WEATHER ALERT:First Of 2 Winter Storms Arrives In The Delaware Valley
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Amtrak is on a normal schedule for Friday, but it’s fine-tuning its schedule because of this weekend’s winter storm.

It’s modifying schedules for Saturday and Sunday for service at Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station and several other cities, including
Washington, New York and Boston.

Not all trains are running.

You can find more details on how it changes your travel plans, here.

