JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — An investigation is underway after a 4-year-old never woke up from a nap at a New Jersey preschool. Staff at the Cordero School in Jersey City found the boy unresponsive after he took an afternoon nap Thursday.

The boy was rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“We were devastated to hear earlier this afternoon that school staff found an unresponsive Pre-K4 child after the afternoon nap who was rushed to the hospital by Jersey City EMS only to be declared dead on arrival. At this time our immediate focus is on the child’s parents and the larger PS#37 family to ensure they get the support and attention this tragedy demands. The Board is united, in this moment of terrible tragedy, with the PS#37 family. We request prayers and privacy at this sad moment,” said Board of Education President Sudhan Thomas in a statement.

Principal Derek Stanton said in letter to parents that they will have grief counselors at the school Friday.

The boy’s name has not been released.

There is no indication of foul play.

