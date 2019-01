Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were injured after a car crashed into a tree in Fairmount Park, police say. The single-vehicle crash happened at 3850 Ford Road and Greenland Drive shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Police say two men were transported to an area hospital.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

