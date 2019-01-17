Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report is bringing concerns about the safety of our food and the rapid rate of Americans dying after eating contaminated food.

The U.S. Public Interest Research Group report claims recalls of hazardous meat and poultry have gone up 83 percent in the last six years.

One in six Americans get sick every year from eating contaminated food, with at least 3,000 deaths per year.

“We should be able as Americans to trust that the food we buy is safe to eat,” said Adam Garber, a researcher for the U.S. Public Interest Research Group. “There are opportunities to improve and hold companies liable when they are violating food safety plans.”

The report recommends the FDA require testing water used for irrigation, and for meat and poultry products declare when antibiotic resistant strains of salmonella are found.

Both the FDA and USDA have not commented on the report.