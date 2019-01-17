Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Forever known as the City of Brotherly Love and a city of champions, Philadelphia has most recently been named a top spot for award-winning food. And if you’re looking to sink your teeth into all this city has cooking, Center City Restaurant Week may just be the way to take a bite.

Above Rittenhouse Park, slide into a booth at Scarpetta, where they’re making their mark on Italian classics with modern twists.

“I wanted to create a creamy experience without the addition of cream,” executive chef Michael Loughlin said.

And because Loughlin wants your experience of Scarpetta’s signature spaghetti to linger, a custom cover creates an unforgettable unveiling.

“There’s going to be a reaction and I’m very excited about the reaction that that causes,” Loughlin said of customers’ faces when they see their food.

In Old City, come on into the restaurant that celebrity chef and local restaurateur Jose Garces has made new again.

“We pay an homage back to the old original Bookbinders,” Garces said. “This is an iconic restaurant for many years, so we didn’t want to take away that signature, which was a seafood restaurant.”

At the Olde Bar, see food inspired by the touch of this Iron Chef! From seafood platters to a fried chicken with a star-studded dredge.

And not far away is Chez Ben — named after our homeboy Ben Franklin — in the Renaissance Hotel.

“This is Ben’s place, come in and relax, take the time,” D’Amico said.

Adorned on the walls may be some of Franklin’s mistresses, but the true mystique of this restaurant lies in the kitchen with chef Patrick D’Amico.

Because while Ben had a lot of passion, so does he.

Rest assured, your salmon will be plated with love upon a bed of lentils and the sweetness of gala apples.

Restaurant Week goes until Jan. 25.