Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Sometimes the music just moves you!

A student was really into the winter concert at J.S. Jenks Academy in South Philadelphia.

Looks like a J.S. Jenks student really enjoyed his performance with his classmates at their winter concert. We love it! #PHLed 🕺🏼#Repost @jsjenksacademy(Instagram) pic.twitter.com/v2EYT33Fy5 — Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) January 17, 2019

“Looks like a J.S. Jenks student really enjoyed his performance with his classmates at their winter concert. We love it!” the Philadelphia School District tweeted.

The crowd was certainly behind it too!