PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police sergeant opened fire on a dog that got loose and attacked officers serving a warrant on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street, around 5 p.m.

According to police, the sergeant shot at the dog four times when it got loose and attacked two other officers. One of the officers suffered an injury to his right hand, possibly from a bullet ricochet.

Another officer was bit in the lower back by the dog.

Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital and were placed in stable condition before being released.

There is no word on the dog’s condition.