  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMInside Edition
    7:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    8:00 PMThe Big Bang Theory
    8:31 PMYoung Sheldon
    9:01 PMMom
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police sergeant opened fire on a dog that got loose and attacked officers serving a warrant on Thursday evening.

The incident happened on the 2100 block of North 5th Street, around 5 p.m.

According to police, the sergeant shot at the dog four times when it got loose and attacked two other officers. One of the officers suffered an injury to his right hand, possibly from a bullet ricochet.

Another officer was bit in the lower back by the dog.

Both officers were transported to Temple University Hospital and were placed in stable condition before being released.

There is no word on the dog’s condition.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s