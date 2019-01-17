Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA and Dunkin’ have teamed up to offer Sixers fans free rides home after Saturday’s game.

The free rides will be offered from the NRG Station on the Broad Street Line all day on Jan. 19.

The Dunkin’ Cruiser will also be on-site sampling Dunkin’s new holiday hot and iced coffees as well as their new espresso.

SEPTA will supplement regularly scheduled service on the Broad Street Line for the Sixers/Thunder game tipping off at 3:30 p.m. with three local trains leaving at 2:28 p.m.; 2:38 p.m.; and 2:48 p.m. Fans will also find Local and Express trains waiting for them at NRG Station after the game.

Regular fares will apply for all Broad Street Line travel to the game and for trips to and from other stations.