PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man was shot three times and killed in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown section Thursday afternoon, according to police. The shooting happened just before 4:15 p.m. on the 1300 block of North Myrtlewood Street.

Police say the 30-year-old was shot once in his stomach, once in the left arm and once in the right arm.

He was transported to Hahnemann Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 4:31.

No arrests have been made.

