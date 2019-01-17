WEATHER ALERT:Double Dose Of Winter Weather On The Way
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Perdue Foods, LLC is recalling approximately 68,244 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken nugget products because they may be contaminated with wood, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced today.

The ready-to-eat chicken nugget items were produced on Oct. 25, 2018.

Credit: United States Department of Agriculture

Health officials say they are recalling the 22-oz plastic bag packages of frozen Perdue SimplySmart Organics Breaded Chicken Breast Nuggets Gluten Free with “Best By: Date 10/25/19” and UPC Bar Code “72745-80656.

So far, three customers have complained of wood in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (877) 727-3447.

