  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Linden Public School, Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

LINDEN, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New Jersey school bus aide captured on video using profanities and threatening a 10-year-old boy has been fired, officials say.

Pennsylvania Police Department Recruits Volunteers To Get Drunk

District spokesperson Gary Miller says the confrontation happened Monday as the bus was dropping off children from Linden Public School No. 2.

In the video filmed by another student on the bus, the female aide told the boy that she would put his head “through the window.” Police say there was also a brief physical altercation.

Superintendent Danny Robertozzi says the aide was immediately fired.

School officials say the aide was not a district employee but was hired through a bus company that the district contracts.

Philadelphia City Council Could Get First Openly Transgender Member

Police have identified the aide as a 58-year-old from Roselle. An investigation is ongoing.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s