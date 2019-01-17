Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Parents and teachers know children who play outside in the snow often come back inside with wet hats and gloves.

Now there’s a new device to help them get dry and warm at school. It’s called the “Eco-Dryer.”

A Michigan woman created the mechanism after becoming frustrated over her children’s soggy winter gear.

The Eco-Dryer dries students’ gloves from the inside using heat from classroom vents. It also has properties to limit bacterial growth.

The Eco-Dryer is being installed in all Michigan schools.

