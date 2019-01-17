Filed Under:Local, Local TV

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some Fortnite gamers may want to check their accounts after vulnerabilities with the Epic Games website occurred in November.

Hackers were able to get into players’ accounts without a password, use credit card information and even listen in on players’ conversations.

Epic Games released this statement saying, “We encourage players to protect their accounts by not reusing passwords and using strong passwords and not share account information with others.”

 

