TEMPE, AZ - JANUARY 30: Singer Gladys Knight performs at the 16th Annual Super Bowl Gospel Celebration at ASU Gammage on January 30, 2015 in Tempe, Arizona. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for Super Bowl Gospel)

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ll find out Sunday which teams are going to play in Super Bowl 53 but already know who’s going to sing before the big game.

The NFL announced today Motown singer Gladys Knight will perform the national anthem at the Super Bowl.

The seven-time Grammy winner is an Atlanta native — where the game will be held.

You can only see Knight’s performance of the Star Spangled Banner and the game on CBS3.

The fun kicks off on Sunday, Feb. 3.