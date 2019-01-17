Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Preparing for takeoff may mean packing a few extra dollars– at least if you fly one airline.

As of Jan. 1, Frontier is allowing its flight attendants to accept tips from passengers.

“If people want to give them tips, I don’t see a problem with that,” said one man.

“It all depends on the quality of service they give you,” another flier said.

Since 2016, Frontier Airlines has allowed tipping on food and drink purchases made in the air that gratuity was pooled among the crew. This new policy ends that and allows the individual employee to pocket the cash.

Ceridywn King is a professor of tourism and hospitality management at Temple University. She believes this policy won’t catch on with other airlines.

“I’m not really too sure this is something that customers and employees within the airlines will embrace,” said King.

King points out flight attendants’ primary responsibility is to ensure passengers are safe. Allowing tipping could change the culture inside the cabin.

“It really redefines their role. Some see it as an insult. They’re not there as a waitress. They are there for safety and security of passengers,” she says.

And it could create so-called tip confusion among passengers and so some people have developed a strategy.