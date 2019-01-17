Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

ATLANTIC COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) – Two people have been arrested in South Jersey after authorities say a driver struck an officer’s vehicle and then fled the scene.

It happened on Thursday around 9 a.m. when a Hamilton Township police officer was stopped at a traffic light on Rt. 50 near the Rt. 322 overpass.

Police say 25-year-old Damon Zeak was traveling in a 2002 red PT Cruiser when he allegedly struck the officer’s vehicle from behind and then fled down the Rt. 322 off-ramp.

Police say Zeak refused to pull over for a short time before his vehicle became disabled.

Zeak and his passenger, 19-year-old Elizabeth Workman, both tried to flee again on foot before they were apprehended.

Zeak is being charged with eluding police, resisting arrest, aggravated assault on police and a slew of other charges.

Workman is charged with eluding police and possession of a hypodermic needle.

The officer and his K-9 partner both suffered minor injuries in the incident.