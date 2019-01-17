  • CBS 3On Air

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Closing arguments begin in the Josh Hupperterz murder trial this morning.

He is accused of killing Temple student Jenna Burleigh at his North Philadelphia apartment in 2017.

The alleged murder happened after they met at a bar.

The prosecution and defense both rested their cases yesterday.

In a surprise move, Hupperterz did not take the stand.

The victim’s father did testify. Ed Burleigh said he took the stand in memory of his daughter.

