Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A carjacking suspect crashed a stolen car in North Philadelphia.

It happened at Lawrence and East Dauphin Streets, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the suspect plowed right through a fence when he was trying to get away from officers.

They say he stole the car just a few blocks away by holding up the owner at gunpoint.

Police took the suspect into custody and recovered a gun at the scene.