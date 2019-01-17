Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

CLIFTON, N.J. (CBS) — Two women wearing wigs were arrested after leading police on a high-speed chase after dining and dashing at an Applebee’s in Clifton and dragging a cop by their car, authorities say. Two other men were also arrested.

According to Clifton Police, the four suspects ate at the Applebee’s at 375 Route 3 East and left without paying, around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say Dellmicah Dennis, of East Orange, and Damian Negron, of Montclair, both 18, were arrested near the scene, while 18-year-old Jasmine Ramsey, of Orange, and 19-year-old Chante Royal, of Montclair, attempted to drive away.

Police say Royal and Ramsey were spotted driving the wrong way near the entrance/exit to the Clifton Commons. While police were interviewing them, one officer spotted the wigs. While the officer’s arm was still inside the car, police say Royal, the driver, began to speed away, dragging the officer 50 feet before he was able to free himself.

Police say a high-speed chase ensued on Route 3 eastbound and then headed southbound on the New Jersey Turnpike. During the chase, one police car was involved in an accident.

The pursuit continued onto Route 280 and then onto Bergen Avenue in Kearney, when the suspect’s vehicle struck another car head-on. However, police say Royal refused to stop, and the pursuit continued onto a dead-end street and into an elementary school yard, where they were finally stopped.

Police then placed Royal and Ramsey under arrest.

Ramsey, Dennis and Negron were charged with theft of services, while Royal was charged with aggravated assault, robbery, eluding and other related charges.

The injuries suffered in the accidents were not deemed serious.