PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two people were killed and several others were injured following a violent night in Philadelphia.

Police say a man was shot and left on the sidewalk to die on North 6th Street in North Philadelphia, around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers were also called to Point Breeze just before 7 p.m., where a man was shot in the face and killed at 20th and Snyder Avenue.

A teenager is also fighting for his life after he was shot in the head on Gratz Street in West Oak Lane, just before 8 p.m.

And a 24-year-old man is in stable condition after he was shot in the shoulder near 52nd Street and Girard Avenue in West Philadelphia.

