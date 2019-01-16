Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS/CNN) — Steve Carell is returning to TV to star in a “workplace comedy.” But sadly, it’s not “The Office.”

Out-of-this-world news for fans of “The Office,” outer space and subtle jabs at President Donald Trump: Steve Carell is set to star in a TV series called “Space Force” for Netflix.

The show will be a workplace comedy “centered around the people tasked with creating a sixth branch of the armed services,” according to the streaming service.

Carell co-created the series and will executive produce, in addition to starring.

The project will reunite Carell with Greg Daniels, who adapted “The Office” for American television and served as executive producer.

Howard Klein, another “Office” alum, will also executive produce.

The series will mark Carell’s first starring television role since “The Office,” which ran for nine seasons on NBC.

Carell left that series, on which he played hapless boss Michael Scott, in 2013.

In December, Trump ordered the creation of “Space Command,” a move labeled by the administration as a precursor to the creation a US Space Force, a sixth branch of the armed forces.

Vice President Mike Pence has said they aim to “stand up the United States Space Force before the end of 2020.”

