  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local, Local TV

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sean Couturier had a hat trick, Carter Hart stopped 39 shots and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Wednesday night.

Couturier scored twice within 90 seconds in the second period and sealed the win with his 19th goal late in the third for his first career regular-season hat trick after doing it twice in the playoffs. He gave the Flyers hat tricks in consecutive games after James van Riemsdyk did it Monday night.

Oskar Lindblom also scored, with Claude Giroux getting his 500th assist to join Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke (852) as the only Flyers to hit that milestone. Peter Cehlarik scored twice in his first game of the season and David Pastrnak added a goal for Boston.

(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s