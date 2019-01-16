  • CBS 3On Air

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) – Police in Delaware County are warning business owners of high quality $100 bills that have been circulating in the area.

Media Borough Police Department posted on Facebook images of the fake bills.

They say the quality of the bills are so good, they will pass a counterfeit marker detector.

“The Media Borough Police Dept has received several reports of the passing of counterfeit $100 bills. The bills being circulated have identical serial numbers,” say police. “We urge our merchants to compare serial numbers.”

The fake bills have the following serial number: E05201634A.

If you believe you have received a counterfeit bill, call police.

