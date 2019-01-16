Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a 61-year-old man is shot in the face during a robbery in North Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

It happened on the 2800 block of North 22nd Street around 8:30 p.m.

Police say they are looking for at least five suspects who robbed the man of $20.

One of the suspects shot the man point blank in the face.

The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The entire incident was caught on surveillance cameras.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.