HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — An overturned vehicle has stifled traffic on southbound I-295 in Haddon Heights. Officials say the right lane is currently closed and drivers should expect a 10- to 15-minute delay.

The vehicle overturned and came to a rest on its side in the woods, just off the highway, around 11 a.m.

The accident is causing delays around mile marker 28.6, north of Exit 28 for NJ 168/Black Horse Pike.

A New Jersey State Trooper sergeant believes the driver of the vehicle will be transported to the hospital.