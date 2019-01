Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a violent year in Philadelphia, Mayor Jim Kenney has a new plan to reduce crime in the city.

The mayor will unveil his proposal Thursday morning.

He’s responding to a spike in crime — after 351 people were murdered in the city last year. That’s the highest murder rate in the city since 2007.

About 1,400 people were also shot in Philadelphia last year.