PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rock band Toto’s smash hit “Africa” has come home, so to speak. An artist recently set up a sound installation, designed to play the song on a continuous loop.

The solar-powered installation is at an undisclosed location in a Namibian desert.

It consists of six speakers attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it.

The African desert is the world’s oldest at 55 million years old.

The artist, Max Siedentopf, says he hopes the song will play just as long.