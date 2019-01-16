  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMEyewitness News at 4pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:CBS3 At 4, Local TV, Talkers

Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook  | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Rock band Toto’s smash hit “Africa” has come home, so to speak. An artist recently set up a sound installation, designed to play the song on a continuous loop.

The solar-powered installation is at an undisclosed location in a Namibian desert.

It consists of six speakers attached to an MP3 player that only has one song on it.

Chocolate Works Better Than Cough Syrup, Says Study 

The African desert is the world’s oldest at 55 million years old.

The artist, Max Siedentopf, says he hopes the song will play just as long.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s