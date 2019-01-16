PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More help is on the way for some local federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

Katelyn Leckemby is 7 months pregnant with her fourth kid. Deanne Piersol is pregnant with her second child. Both women are Coast Guard spouses whose families didn’t receive paychecks this week because of the partial government shutdown.

“We have a little bit of savings but it will run out, it’s not going to last us very long and not knowing when the next paycheck is coming in it’s really hard for us,” said Leckemby.

So many people have donated to @USCG families in Cape May, NJ which aren’t getting paid during the #GovtShutdown that money is now flowing from #NJ to military around the country pic.twitter.com/aozfiwcbn3 — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) January 16, 2019

The Coast Guard is the lone military branch without funding during the shutdown since it falls under Department of Homeland Security. Yet they must carry on their core duties of maritime safety, stopping drug traffic and counter-terrorism.

Forty-two thousand Coast Guard members and 10,000 civilian employees must now rely on savings, loans and charity to get by.

“I’m overwhelmed, but I’m more overwhelmed with all the help that we’ve been receiving,” said Piersol.

We first told you last week about the Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club setting up a food pantry at the Training Center Cape May. Since then it’s grown tremendously thanks to generous donations from the community.

Real talk about the #GovtShutdown with pregnant Coast Guard spouse Katelyn Leckemby about pinching pennies and going to a food pantry for help since her husband wasn’t paid this month pic.twitter.com/ruPj0eDs8I — Cleve Bryan CBS3 (@CleveBryan) January 16, 2019

Women from First United Methodist in Cape May Courthouse are dropping off a thousand dollars worth of grocery store gift cards. And charitable groups like the Wildwood VFW, American Legion and Elks Lodge have contributed tens of thousands of dollars.

“The Elks reward is in the giving so you really get a good feeling when you help people out that are in a jam,” said Joe Magilton, president of Greater Wildwood Elks

“We never expected it to be this big. We also never expected to not get a paycheck either so it’s just a lot of overwhelming emotion,” Piersol said.