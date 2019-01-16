Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Family and friends say Jenna Burleigh, the Temple student who was murdered in 2017 was committed to serving the community before her tragic death. Her memory lives on in “Jenna’s Blessing Bags,” an initiative she started to help the homeless.

Chris Carey is the associate dean of students at Temple and is working with Jenna’s family to keep the charitable drive going. The 22-year-old former Temple student was killed near the school’s campus last September after leaving a bar with Joshua Hupperterz, whose now on trial for her murder.

Chashell Allen and Najae Bolling donated toiletries and other necessities. They didn’t know Jenna personally, but say her tragic death hit home.

“She was part of the Temple community and it was really tragic when we heard,” said Allen.

“I remember when this happened when her parents were down here sending out flyers. So I think it’s important not to forget. And again, we’re such a close-knit family,” Bolling said.

The donation drive will continue next week, with students just getting back from their holiday break.

Organizers hoping to fill many of Jenna’s Blessing Bags for those in need.

“I think it’s really powerful. Unfortunately, she was only here for three days of classes at Temple. The fact that she had an impact that far surpassed those three days–it’s quite a legacy I would say,” said Carey.

You can also make monetary donations as well, which will go toward a fund her family has also established.