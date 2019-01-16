Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — A New York home health aide is accused of assaulting a 90-year-old stroke victim who is bedridden at an assisted living facility in New Jersey.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says the alleged assault was captured on a hidden camera loaned to the family as part of a state program to prevent elder abuse.

Mitsou Gottheim of Nanuet is charged with endangering the welfare of an incompetent person and simple assault. Court personnel didn’t have the name of an attorney for her Wednesday.

Police in Park Ridge said the video allegedly shows the 50-year-old Gottheim slapping the elderly woman’s hand and roughly pushing her head back onto the pillow several times.

The woman is bedridden and unable to communicate because of the stroke.

“Elder abuse is a national concern and this case illustrates why New Jersey took the unprecedented step of creating a statewide program to ensure that all residents, regardless of their financial means, have access to state-of-the-art technology to help protect their loved ones,” said Attorney General Gurbir Grewal.

The New Jersey Board of Nursing also is investigating.

