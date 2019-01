Follow CBSPHILLY Facebook | Twitter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia’s newest concert venue is getting ready to rumble.

Promoters unveiled plans for the first in a series of boxing matches at “The Met Philadelphia.”

The Bouts on Broad event will include nine fights on Feb. 23, featuring seven Philadelphia-area fighters.

The recently restored Met last hosted regularly scheduled boxing events 65 years ago.

